Police Bust Dacoit, Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Four
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Police have busted a dacoit, street criminal and bike lifting gang by arresting four accused and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 1.7 million, weapons, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Mandra police arrested four accused, namely Hameedullah, Saif, Rehmanullah and Zahid Khan, members of dacoit, street criminal and bike lifting gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 1.7 million, weapons, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.
During preliminary investigation, the arrested accused confessed to their involvement in several dacoity, robbery and street crime cases in the area of G.T.Road and adjoining areas.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. Police are making efforts to net other members of the gang, he added.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
Xposure announces winners
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet
FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two most wanted robbers; recover Rs 750,000 looted cash5 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on 'Cancer Awareness'6 minutes ago
-
SALU Hosts Seminar on Peace and Human Rights6 minutes ago
-
Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Champions Trophy matches; deploy 5000 cops6 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit, street criminal gang; arrest four6 minutes ago
-
PHA completes renovation of Rwp Stadium Road6 minutes ago
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting lost while Skiing at Siri Paye6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, other injured in Nowshera accident6 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Rawalpindi gears up for ICC Champions Trophy 202536 minutes ago
-
Watchmen who killed youth, lynched by mob in Galiyat36 minutes ago
-
PTI’s narrative has failed: Kausar Kazmi36 minutes ago
-
H-9 Itwar bazaar popular shopping point offers affordable prices46 minutes ago