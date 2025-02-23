Open Menu

Police Bust Dacoit, Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Four

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Police have busted a dacoit, street criminal and bike lifting gang by arresting four accused and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 1.7 million, weapons, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Mandra police arrested four accused, namely Hameedullah, Saif, Rehmanullah and Zahid Khan, members of dacoit, street criminal and bike lifting gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 1.7 million, weapons, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, the arrested accused confessed to their involvement in several dacoity, robbery and street crime cases in the area of G.T.Road and adjoining areas.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. Police are making efforts to net other members of the gang, he added.

