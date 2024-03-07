Open Menu

Police Bust Dacoits Gang; Arrest Three Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Police have busted a dacoits gang by arresting three of its active members allegedly involved in dacoities and other crimes and seized a stolen mehran car, three mobile phones, cash Rs 30,000, weapons, and other valuables from their possession

According to a police spokesman, Cantt police managed to bust a dacoits gang and arrested its three members namely Muhammad Raheem, Ijaz, and Abdullah.

He informed that police recovered a stolen car, three mobile phones, cash Rs 30,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

The spokesman said that the arrested accused were being shifted to jail for identification parade, adding, police were trying to arrest other members of the gangs.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz directed police teams to accelerate operations against gangs and other lawbreakers, he added.

