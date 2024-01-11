Police bust dacoits’ gang, recovered two stolen bikes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang that was involved in various cases recovering two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Gomal University Police Station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Kazim Hussain have launched a crackdown against dacoits and thieves in the area on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Qaisrani, and successfully busted the gang.

Tracing different dacoity and theft cases, the police arrested three members of a gang namely Akhtar Munir son of Ajab Noor, Muhammad Akhtar son of Abdul Aziz and Rehman Salam son of Malool Khan.

The police also recovered two stolen motorcycles, 7 cartons of Ghee, 18 canes of Ghee, three sacks of rice, one sack of sugar, and one carton of washing powder them.

The police started further investigation from the arrested accused.