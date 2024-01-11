Open Menu

Police Bust Dacoits’ Gang, Recovered Two Stolen Bikes

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Police bust dacoits’ gang, recovered two stolen bikes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang that was involved in various cases recovering two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Gomal University Police Station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Kazim Hussain have launched a crackdown against dacoits and thieves in the area on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Qaisrani, and successfully busted the gang.

Tracing different dacoity and theft cases, the police arrested three members of a gang namely Akhtar Munir son of Ajab Noor, Muhammad Akhtar son of Abdul Aziz and Rehman Salam son of Malool Khan.

The police also recovered two stolen motorcycles, 7 cartons of Ghee, 18 canes of Ghee, three sacks of rice, one sack of sugar, and one carton of washing powder them.

The police started further investigation from the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Gomal From

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

4 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

18 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan