Police Bust Dacoity Gang; Arrest 2

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:49 PM

:Rawalpindi district police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested two accused besides confiscating cash, weapon, a dagger and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested two accused besides confiscating cash, weapon, a dagger and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said, Morgah Police team under the supervision of Station House Officer managed to net two dacoits namely Zubair and Naveed who were allegedly involved in number of dacoities and other crimes.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas. The arrested accused have been sent to jail for identification parade, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, appreciated performance of Morgah police and directed to continue operation to net out laws.

