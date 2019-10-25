UrduPoint.com
Police Bust "Fidi Dacoit Gang" In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:15 AM

Police bust

Police have arrested ring leader of "Fidi Dacoit Gang" who used to snatch the cash drawn from the banks, the father and the elder brother of the accused also remained involved in robberies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Police have arrested ring leader of "Fidi Dacoit Gang" who used to snatch the cash drawn from the banks, the father and the elder brother of the accused also remained involved in robberies.

SP Potohar Syed Ali told the City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that, Wah Cantt police arrested an accused who had established a gang, named "Fidi Dacoit Gang". The accused snatched away 05 lac rupees from a senior citizen on his way back after drawing the amount from the bank.

The SP told that Fida alias Fidi, the ring leader of "Fidi Dacoit Gang" disclosed after the arrest that he hails from Kati Pahari, Karachi and his father and the elder brother are also involved in robberies. Muhammad Afzal, the senior citizen identified Fidi during the legal process of identification parade.

The SP told that police had recovered the car which Fidi had purchased by the cash snatched from the senior citizen Muhammad Afzal.

The CPO commended SP Potohar on the arrest of the ring leader of the gang.

