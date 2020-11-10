Police bust five-member gang of car lifters

Local police of Peshawar Tuesday busted a five-member gang of car lifters belonging to Punjab province and recovered a stolen vehicle from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Local police of Peshawar Tuesday busted a five-member gang of car lifters belonging to Punjab province and recovered a stolen vehicle from their possession.

After receiving secret information about presence of a five-member gang of car snatching in Urmurh Road, the Chamkani police conducted a raid on identified place and arrested five persons.

Police recovered a pistol and a car that were stolen from district Shiekhupura of Punjab province.

The arrested were identified as Mustafa, Matloob Hussain, Shakoor, Jameel and Sajjad Hussain belonging to different areas of Punjab province.

The case has been registered while investigation was underway.