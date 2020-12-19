Police Bust Four-member Gang
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:22 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday busted a four-member gang involved in motorcycles theft.
According to the police sources, Okara Police Station A-Division team carried out a successful operation and arrested four members of a gang including Azeem, Danish, Ameer Ali and Khizar Hayyat, who were involved in motorcycles theft.
Police also recovered more than one dozen motorcycles from them.
Further investigations were under way.