UrduPoint.com

Police Bust Four-member Gang

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Police bust four-member gang

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) ::The district police here on Saturday, in an operation against street criminals, busted a four-member gang and seized a cache of firearms and ammunition from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, SHO of Mohammad Riaz Khan Shaheed Police Station, Islamuddin conducted the raid on a street located in the Tappi area.

Police arrested all four members of the gang, namely Owais, Adnan, Talha and Shahbaz, who had a history of involvement in various criminal activities, said a police spokesman.

The recovered arms included one Kalashnikov, two Kalakovs, two pistols and hundreds of cartridges. A case has been registered and further investigation was in progress.

