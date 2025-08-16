Police bust four-member street criminals gang in Wah

WAH CANTONMENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Sadar Wah police on Saturday arrested a four-member gang allegedly involved in multiple street crime cases, recovering a snatched motorcycle and Rs 30,000 in cash.

According to SP Potohar, Talha Wali, the arrested suspects will be challaned in court with solid evidence.

He said that citizens depriving people of their hard-earned valuables would not escape the grip of law.

Police sources said the gang had been active in depriving residents of motorcycles, cash, and other belongings in different parts of Wah and adjoining areas.

Following intelligence-based tracking, the suspects were taken into custody, and stolen property was seized.

SP reiterated that police are committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and assured that operations against criminal gangs will continue across the district.