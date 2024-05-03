Police bust gambling gang in Pindigheb area

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Attock police in an operation have apprehended six individuals and recovered the material and cash used in the gambling reported in Pindigheb town area on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted raid on gambling den operated in the village of Darweesh area.

During raid, police team arrested the suspects and seized the bet money and gambling material from them.

Police also registered the case against the outlaws under the gambling act for further investigation.

