UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust Gang Involved In Online Frauds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

Police bust gang involved in online frauds

Islamabad Secretariat police Tuesday busted a network of fraudsters involved in online financial scams and recovered laptops, 15 cell phones and 35 mobile Sims of various cellular companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):Islamabad Secretariat police Tuesday busted a network of fraudsters involved in online financial scams and recovered laptops, 15 cell phones and 35 mobile Sims of various cellular companies.

On a tip off about presence of gang near Bari Imam area involved in financial scams, SP (City) Omer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Secretariat Iqbal Hussain. This team including SHO Secretariat police station and other police officials arrested three persons red handed and recovered laptop, 15 cell phones and 35 mobile Sims of various cellular companies.

They have been identified as Zaheer Abbass, Abil and Anees and confessed to mint millions of rupees from simpletons on the name of of BISP and through jazz cash. They have admitted their involvement in such activities for last one year.

SP (City) Omer Khan appealed the victims to coordinate with their relevant police stations. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of Secretariat police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Bari From Jazz Million

Recent Stories

Russia May Have to Suspend Dialogue With EU Over L ..

26 minutes ago

Russia Open For Constructive Cooperation on COVID- ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With Arme ..

26 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash receives ambassadors of Greece, India ..

36 minutes ago

SAA wins ‘Arab Archaeologists League’ award

36 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes &#039;Hubb&#039; Glob ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.