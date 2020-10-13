Police bust gang involved in online frauds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):Islamabad Secretariat police Tuesday busted a network of fraudsters involved in online financial scams and recovered laptops, 15 cell phones and 35 mobile Sims of various cellular companies.

On a tip off about presence of gang near Bari Imam area involved in financial scams, SP (City) Omer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Secretariat Iqbal Hussain. This team including SHO Secretariat police station and other police officials arrested three persons red handed and recovered laptop, 15 cell phones and 35 mobile Sims of various cellular companies.

They have been identified as Zaheer Abbass, Abil and Anees and confessed to mint millions of rupees from simpletons on the name of of BISP and through jazz cash. They have admitted their involvement in such activities for last one year.

SP (City) Omer Khan appealed the victims to coordinate with their relevant police stations. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of Secretariat police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates.