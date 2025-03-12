Police Bust Gang Involved In Theft Of Transformers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested three accused including mobile phone and transformer thieves, recovered and sale amount Rupees 3.5 lacs of stolen items in the limits of Paharpur Circle here on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police are continuing indiscriminately.
The Paharpur Division Police has achieved great success in the cases of theft and robbery.
SP Paharpur Gohar Ali Khan along with SDPO Paharpur ASP Ali Hamza while giving a briefing to the media said that unknown thieves stole 20 mobile phones of different companies from the mobile shop at Umarkhel Adda in the limits of police station Kirri Khasor.
SHO Kirri Khasor Mukhtar Ahmed registered the report of the incident and traced the unknown thieves and arrested the accused Abrar Khan son of Qamsat Khan resident of Lakki Marwat as per the rules and recovered Rupees 3.
5 lacs the sale amount of stolen mobile phones from his possession and handed them over to the original owners.
Meanwhile, during another action Paharpur police station under the leadership of SHO Khalid Javed Lashari with police team arrested the accused Adnan Sikandar son of Sikandar Hayat resident of Khushab and Shahjahan son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Syed Alian were arrested as per the rules. The arrested persons were involved in the theft of transformers cases. The police recovered the stolen items from their possession while the efforts of the police are going on to arrest other members of the group.
The police registered the cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
