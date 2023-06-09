Police bust gang involved in various robbery cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have arrested two members of a gang and recovered Rs. 43,000 cash, weapons, a snatched motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course Police arrested two accused namely Wahab, the ringleader and Shehzad, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery cases.

He informed that the police team constituted, under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station, on the directives of SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminal record holder gang.