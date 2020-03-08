UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust Gang Of ATM Robbers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

Police bust gang of ATM robbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday have busted a gang involved in looting people taking money from Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station during a fire exchange.

Police spokesman informed that the arrested person has been identified as Sajid Iqbal Bangash, active member of the gang while his accomplice Naveed who was injured during firing with police party, fled away from the scene.

Police also recovered weapons used in crime.

In the initial report, police said the culprits were involved in dozens of robberies inthe area of Waris Khan.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team for arresting such anti social elements, adding that it is the prime duty of police to protect lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Teller Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s ENAS re-elected as International Halal ..

17 minutes ago

UAE committed to tolerance as solid Emirati approa ..

32 minutes ago

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

4 hours ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.