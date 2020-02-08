Police bust gang of bike thieves

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a four member dacoits gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles and cash from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral in a raid arrested four member dacoits gang identified as Hussain Ali, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Ikram and Shakir, and recovered four motorcycles and a cash of 2 two lac from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials and said there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.