Police bust gang of criminals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have busted a gang of criminals belonging to Punjab who were involved in a series of house robberies carried out in the city since the month of March this year.

The SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas informed at a press conference here on Sunday that the police had also recovered Rs 6 million, gold and livestock worth around Rs 2 million from the gang's possession.

He told that the first person of the gang who was fatally shot by the Airport police in an encounter last week was Zawar Hussain alias Mithu Chatania who later died in the hospital.

The police, he added, subsequently arrested another members of the same gang some days later.

The SP identified him as Abid alias Karim Bux who was rounded up by the SITE police with a recovery of Rs900,000 cash.

Minhas apprised 2 more members of the gang, including a woman Shareefa alias Lali and Mashoor Pisio, were later arrested in a raid.

He said the gang was known by the name of car gang which used new cars for robbing the houses.

"The gang before coming to Sindh used to conduct robberies in Punjab," he disclosed.

The SP said the police were further checking the criminal record of the gang which carried out many robberies in Hyderabad in the months of March and April.