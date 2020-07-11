UrduPoint.com
Police Bust Gang Of Drug Dealers; Arrest Five Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:03 AM

The district police on Friday busted gang of inter-district drug peddlers and thwarted attempt of motorcycle smuggling while arresting five drug dealers and recovering 16,256 grams of hashish

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police on Friday busted gang of inter-district drug peddlers and thwarted attempt of motorcycle smuggling while arresting five drug dealers and recovering 16,256 grams of hashish.

On the special instructions of DPO Swabi Imran Shahid extensive operations were carried out against drug dealers across the district. Chota Lahore police conducted successful operations and recovered a large quantity of hashish.

Led by DSP Lahore Taj Mohammad Khan, SHO Lahore Sub-Inspector Shafiq Ahmed along with a contingent of police intercepted a suspicious motorcycle number L-7279 at a picket and on search of bike rider recovered two packets of 1982 grams of hashish.

The drug peddler identified as Ehtesham r/o Musa Khel Khanda was arrested from the spot. Meanwhile, another drug dealer Ghalib Jan r/o of Anbar Taj Khel who was supplying a large quantity of cannabis to the area in a plastic bag was intercepted and arrested along with five packets of cannabis having 5238 grams of the drug.

Similarly, an attempt to smuggle drugs in the area was also foiled and 4886 grams of hashish was seized from the possession of accused Mukhtiar Muhammad R/o �Nabi.

During another operation, Ubaid R/O Manki, who was involved in drug trafficking, was arrested and 2122 grams of cannabis was recovered from his possession.

In another operation, the district police apprehended notorious drug dealer Ahmed R/o Maneri Bala. Cases registered under Drugs Act against drug dealers after recovering 2082 grams of cannabis from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile SHO Swabi SI Farooq Khan acting on a tip off arrested an accused Zari Aman r/o Mian Kaly from Gohati bridge and recovered 4,68 gram hashish from his custody. A case was registered against the accused.

