Police Bust Gang Of Impostors Pretending As Policemen

Published October 15, 2022

Police bust gang of impostors pretending as policemen

The police have busted a gang of impostors which pretended to be policemen in order to fleece the common citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The police have busted a gang of impostors which pretended to be policemen in order to fleece the common citizens.

The ASP Alina Rajpar told a press conference here on Saturday that 3 suspects, identified as Waseem Bhatti, Asghar and Manzoor Ahmed, had been arrested and booked in an FIR.

She said the gang recently swindled Rs 2 million amount from a citizen of Hyderabad by threatening him that his nephew was going to be booked in a rape FIR.

She said that citizen managed to arrange the cash and handed over the amount to the suspects who assured him that his nephew would be spared of the charges of rape and released form the police custody.

The ASP said the man over the phone introduced himself as Sub Inspector Amjad, posted at City police station.

Interestingly, she added, when the nephew returned he clarified that neither he was arrested nor he had committed any offence like rape.

The family later brought the matter before the police and SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh ordered an inquiry.

The ASP informed the police traced all the 3 suspects, 2 of whom Bhatti and Asghar were arrested from Hyderabad and Ahmed from Lahore, where he belonged.

Ahmed is said to be a government servant.

The ASP claimed the gang had confessed to looting some other people the same way.

