Police Bust Gang Of Inter-provincial Bike Snatchers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:23 PM

Police bust gang of inter-provincial bike snatchers

Tor Dheri police have arrested a gang of inter-provincial motorcycle snatchers and recovered three stolen motorcycles, Rs 28,000 cash from their possession

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Tor Dheri police have arrested a gang of inter-provincial motorcycle snatchers and recovered three stolen motorcycles, Rs 28,000 cash from their possession.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Lahore Circle, Taj Muhammad Khan said this while addressing a news conference here on Thursday.

In view of the public grievances, District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Imran Shahid directed the district police to take stern action against criminals including bike and vehicles snatchers.

In this regard, Tordheer Police Station busted four members of a gang of inter-provincial motorcycle thieves and arrested Abuzar, Kamal residents of Nowshera, Idrees and Saddam of Lahore and recovered three bikes including one each Honda 125cc, Super Start 70cc and Super Star 70cc.

During the initial interrogation an amount of Rs 28,000 was recovered from the custody of the accused. The four accused confessed that they visited Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera and especially Punjab province and stole motorcycles from different areas.

