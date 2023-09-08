Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

Police busted a three-member inter-provincial gang, recovering looted booty worth Rs 0.70 million and weapons utilized in the various robberies

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Police busted a three-member inter-provincial gang, recovering looted booty worth Rs 0.70 million and weapons utilized in the various robberies.

According to police the gang identified as the 'Bohla group' comprising Tayyub Shahzad, Awal Noor and Ahsan alias Bohla was involved in a number of robberies and snatching in the area.

While Jand Police arrested two suspects involved in stealing transformers from the area and arrested two thieves.

The suspect identified as Shahnawaz along with Akram Ul Haq stole an IESCO electricity transformer from Chura Shareef village and was transporting it for sale when they were nabbed by Police and sent behind bars after registration of a case.

While Fatehjang Police arrested a man for electricity theft. Police sources said that the IESCO team detected that Tufail Ahmed was consuming electricity while getting a connection directly from an electricity pole.

Moreover, Basal Police arrested a man for contracting a second marriage without the will of his first wife and getting the birth certificate of his son through forgery.

The victim Bushra Bibi has reported to the Police that she married Nawab Khan some ten years ago and has no child.

She added that her husband contracted marriage against her will and permission secretly in the year 2021 and recently his second wife gave birth to a son.

She reported that her husband through forgery entered the name of his son in the Union Council record by showing her as her mother. Police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.