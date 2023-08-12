Police bust gang of motorbike lifters, recover stolen vehicles

The Hyderabad police have claimed to have busted a gang of motorbike lifters and initially recovered two motorbikes from their possessions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have claimed to have busted a gang of motorbike lifters and initially recovered two motorbikes from their possessions.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that a police team of B-Section police station during patrolling in Latifabad unit 5 arrested Ameer Khan Sawati.

According to him, Sawati was hovering in the area awaiting stolen motorbikes for onward shifting.

The spokesman said the police hoped to recover more motorbikes and to arrest other members of his gang in the coming days.