Police Bust Gang Of Motorbike Snatchers

Published June 02, 2022

Police bust gang of motorbike snatchers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The CIA and Market police have busted another gang of motorbike lifters and recovered 9 motorbikes which were stolen and snatched from Hyderabad.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that the suspected motorbike lifters Faisal Qureshi alias Balwan and Muhammad Asif Shah were arrested in a raid in Sheedi Mohalla in Qasimabad.

He said that the police also recovered 2 unlicensed pistols from possession of the suspects.

He claimed that during the initial interrogation the suspects confessed their involvement in the recent spate of motorbike theft and snatching incidents.

