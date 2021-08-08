Police bust gang of motorbike snatchers, 3 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have claimed of busting a gang of motorbike snatchers from whom a dozen stolen and snatched motorbikes had been recovered.

Talking to media persons, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City Alina Rajpar said that a team of Bhitai Nagar police led by her arrested 3 suspects including Sabir Ali Abro, Dilsher Jatoi and Ghulam Rabbani Khoso in a raid.

She said the suspects confessed the crime of snatching and stealing the motorbikes.

The ASP informed that the recovered motorbikes were being returned to their owners after completing the legal formalities.

The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh acknowledged the police action and praised the team for apprehending the gang.