Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:45 AM

Police bust gang of motorbike snatchers; motorbikes, pistols recovered

Police here Monday busted a gang of motorbike snatchers and recovered two recently snatched motorbikes and three pistols

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Police here Monday busted a gang of motorbike snatchers and recovered two recently snatched motorbikes and three pistols.

The police spokesman informed that the police was expected to recover more stolen and snatched vehicles from the gang.

The spokesman told that SHO A-Section police station arrested the three suspects from Unit 12 Latifabad when they were heading to snatch a motorbike.

He identified the arrested suspects as Saddam Lashari, Rashid Khaskheli and Ali Hassan Abbasi.

The spokesman said two motorbikes snatched on May 18 and May 30 from different areas of Latifabad were recovered from the suspects.

He told that the suspects were already nominated in many FIRs A section, B section. GOR, City and Hatri police stations.

