Police bust gang of narcotics, HTC pills supplier

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :In a major operation, the Faqirabad Division Police busted on Thursday a gang of narcotics and HTC drug suppliers, allegedly involved in supplying drugs in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels.

During the operation, 3400 pills were recovered, and the mastermind of the network was arrested.

SP Faqirabad Dr. Muhammad Umar said the network was running a nefarious business by renting houses for heinous purposes within the limits of Thana Pandu.

The accused was also involved in supplying narcotic pills to students and specific clients of educational institutes, hostels, and universities.

During the initial investigation, the arrested suspect confessed to the crime and also identified other accused in the network.

A special team of police has been formed under the leadership of DSP Gulbahar Fida Hussain, to arrest other accused of the network.

A case has been registered against the arrested and an investigation is underway.