Police bust gang, recover 27 bikes in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 )

Addressing a news conference at the ASP (City) Office here, DSP Organized Crime, Bahawalpur, Jamshed Akhtar told media persons that they have traced out and successfully arrested a two-member bike lifter gang and recovered 27 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

He said that a team of CIA Police Bahawalpur was assigned task to trace out the bike lifter gang who was involved in lifting bikes of citizens and later selling them out. He said that smart policing system and modern information technological devices were availed to trace out the whereabouts of the gang.

He said that CIA police successfully reached the criminals and took them into custody besides recovering 27 motorcycles from their possession. In reply to a question, he said that already, there were FIRs registered against the gang. He said that the gang after lifting bikes used to sell them out to local people in the district.

He, however, said that the arrested suspects had no relations with any other inter-provincial bike lifter gang. FIR has been registered against the suspects.