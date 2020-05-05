UrduPoint.com
Police Bust Gang, Recover Car, Bikes In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : The police have busted a 10-member gang and recovered a car, bikes, cash and mobile-phone sets from the.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Bahawalpur Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi and DSP Shafqat Nadeem Aatta told a press conference here on Tuesday that a robber gang had been active in the area for quite some time.

The gang was involved in lifting of cars, motorcycles and snatching of valuables from people at gunpoint.

The Bahawalpur police busted the gang and arrested its 10 members, the SP said adding that the police recovered one car, 28 motorcycles, Rs 6 lakh in cash and two mobile-phone sets from the gang members.

DSP Aatta said the arrested gangsters were identified as Nazim, Nazakat, Usman, Arsalan, Irfan, Naveed, Gulam, Adnan, Sabir and Kabeer.

The police have registered cases and interrogation was under way.

