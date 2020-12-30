UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust Gang, Recover Cash, Gold

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:30 PM

Police bust gang, recover cash, gold

Police have busted a gang involved in street robbery and recovered cash, gold, 10 stolen motorcycles and weapons used in crime from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have busted a gang involved in street robbery and recovered cash, gold, 10 stolen motorcycles and weapons used in crime from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

The accused of the gang used to cut women's jewelery with the help of cutters in a deserted area during the incident.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younis tasked SP Saddar Ziauddin Ahmed, ASP Circle Saud Khan, SHO Saddar Barooni Malik Allahyar, to trace the gang operating in the area.

ASP Saddar Circle Saud Khan while giving details about the gang said that the arrested accused were identified as Shakeel Khan alias Shakila, Bilal Ahmed alias Bali, Noman Mansoor, Akbar.

Hussain, Rahim Shah and Anila Mansoor. Police have recovered Rs 31 lakh, gold and artificial jewelery, 10 stolen motorcycles, 02 mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition and cutters used in the crime.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younis appreciated the performance of police team for arresting active gang and said that the accused should be challaned with solid evidence and strictly punished.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Circle Saddar Saud Shakeel Women Gold From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Museums Authority leads in accessibility w ..

1 minute ago

Work of New Yemeni Government in Aden Unaffected b ..

1 minute ago

Indian media trying to divert world attention thro ..

1 minute ago

US stocks open higher as another Covid-19 vaccine ..

1 minute ago

PDM is not serious to tender their resignations: S ..

1 minute ago

UN Begins Withdrawal of Peacekeepers From Darfur R ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.