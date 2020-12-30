Police bust gang, recover cash, gold

Police have busted a gang involved in street robbery and recovered cash, gold, 10 stolen motorcycles and weapons used in crime from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have busted a gang involved in street robbery and recovered cash, gold, 10 stolen motorcycles and weapons used in crime from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

The accused of the gang used to cut women's jewelery with the help of cutters in a deserted area during the incident.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younis tasked SP Saddar Ziauddin Ahmed, ASP Circle Saud Khan, SHO Saddar Barooni Malik Allahyar, to trace the gang operating in the area.

ASP Saddar Circle Saud Khan while giving details about the gang said that the arrested accused were identified as Shakeel Khan alias Shakila, Bilal Ahmed alias Bali, Noman Mansoor, Akbar.

Hussain, Rahim Shah and Anila Mansoor. Police have recovered Rs 31 lakh, gold and artificial jewelery, 10 stolen motorcycles, 02 mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition and cutters used in the crime.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younis appreciated the performance of police team for arresting active gang and said that the accused should be challaned with solid evidence and strictly punished.