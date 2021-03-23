UrduPoint.com
Police Bust Gang; Recover Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 156,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:46 PM

Police bust gang; recover fake currency notes worth Rs 156,000

Gujar Khan police have busted a gang involved in fraud cases and arrested five accused including three women besides recovering fake currency notes worth Rs 156,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Gujar Khan police have busted a gang involved in fraud cases and arrested five accused including three women besides recovering fake Currency notes worth Rs 156,000.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police managed to net five accused namely Khurram Fareed, Afaq Ahmed, Maria Fareed, Kanwal Mushtaq and Tania Bibi, members of a gang involved in fraud cases.

Police also recovered fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 156,000.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar appreciated police team for netting the accused and directed to accelerate raids against lawbreakers.

