UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Bust Inter-district Dacoit Gang

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Police bust inter-district dacoit gang

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) ::The police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested three members of the gang.

SHO Phalora Police Station lqbal Khan told the media that the accused were wanted by the police in cases of dacoity, robbery and kidnapping.

The Names of the accused were being kept secret. Police also recovered the looted money, illicit weapons, mobile phones and motorcycles from the accused.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Police Station Mobile Robbery Money Media From

Recent Stories

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

18 minutes ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

1 hour ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.