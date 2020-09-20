Police bust inter-district dacoit gang

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) ::The police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested three members of the gang.

SHO Phalora Police Station lqbal Khan told the media that the accused were wanted by the police in cases of dacoity, robbery and kidnapping.

The Names of the accused were being kept secret. Police also recovered the looted money, illicit weapons, mobile phones and motorcycles from the accused.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.