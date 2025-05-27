Open Menu

Police Bust Inter-district Online Fraud Gang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The police on Tuesday busted an inter-district online fraud gang which was involved in looting the people.

The police spokesman said a team led by SHO City, Fayyaz Khan conducted an investigation on modern lines and

arrested Mumtaz Hussain and Noor Khan.

The police also recovered the looted cash, several fake ATM cards, motorcycle and mobile phones used in the crimes from the possession of the accused.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched furthers investigations, he said.

