Police Bust Inter-district Vehicle Theft Gang, Recovered 5 Stolen Vehicles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) New Town Police have arrested the ringleader of an inter-district vehicle theft gang along with his accomplice. The operation led to the recovery of four stolen vehicles worth lakhs of rupees, informed police spokesman.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Hassan Javed and Fayyaz Khan, who are believed to be key suspects in the vehicle theft network.
The gang reportedly used master keys to steal vehicles and then shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for further dealings.
Efforts are currently underway to apprehend other members of the gang.
Speaking about the success of the operation, SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said, “People who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the clutches of the law.
The accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence.”
SP vowed to continue crackdown on vehicle theft and ensure the safety of citizens' property.
Similarly, Kallar Syedan Police have also arrested three vehicle lifter and recovered stolen vehicle worth lakhs of rupees.
The arrested accused were identified as Jamil, Khadim and Fahad.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them while police have also confiscated vehicle used by them.
Recent Stories
DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI
COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani
Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry
Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation
1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships
Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in A ..
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina
UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security
Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No polio case reported since Feb 10, 2025: PM informed5 minutes ago
-
Tahira Aurangzeb meets Railways Minister5 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters5 minutes ago
-
Targeted killings in Iran: 7 martyrs laid to rest in Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
Police bust inter-district vehicle theft gang, recovered 5 stolen vehicles6 minutes ago
-
Dera police bust thieves' gang, recover stolen electric wires, polls, cash6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 92,700 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
Transfer of Judges to IHC; SC to conduct hearing on daily basis16 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death16 minutes ago
-
COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani30 minutes ago
-
EQQN forecasts seismic activity in several countries including Pakistan during next week36 minutes ago
-
Orders for security arrangements on Good Friday, Easter36 minutes ago