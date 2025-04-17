Open Menu

Police Bust Inter-district Vehicle Theft Gang, Recovered 5 Stolen Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Police bust inter-district vehicle theft gang, recovered 5 stolen vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) New Town Police have arrested the ringleader of an inter-district vehicle theft gang along with his accomplice. The operation led to the recovery of four stolen vehicles worth lakhs of rupees, informed police spokesman.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Hassan Javed and Fayyaz Khan, who are believed to be key suspects in the vehicle theft network.

The gang reportedly used master keys to steal vehicles and then shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for further dealings.

Efforts are currently underway to apprehend other members of the gang.

Speaking about the success of the operation, SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said, “People who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the clutches of the law.

The accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence.”

SP vowed to continue crackdown on vehicle theft and ensure the safety of citizens' property.

Similarly, Kallar Syedan Police have also arrested three vehicle lifter and recovered stolen vehicle worth lakhs of rupees.

The arrested accused were identified as Jamil, Khadim and Fahad.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them while police have also confiscated vehicle used by them.

