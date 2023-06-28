Police bust inter-provincial dacoits' gang

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested five members of an inter-provincial dacoit gang that was involved in various cases and recovered stolen items from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Karri Khaisor police led by SDPO Pharpur Circle Kashif Sattar and Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Jehan Khan have launched a crackdown against dacoits and thieves in the area, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Qaisrani, and successfully busted the gang.

During the operation, the police arrested five members including Akbar Khan, Bakhtullah, Saleh Muhammad, Shah Wali and Ghani Khan and all the accused are residents of Zhob.

The police also recovered three stolen motorcycles.

He said that the gang was involved in various other cases and police started further investigation.

Separately, Dera town police conducted a successful action and arrested a wanted proclaimed offender and recovered more than one kilogram hashish, 61 grams of ice drug and a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition.

The action was taken in line with directives of the DPO to wipe out crimes and arrested the proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Naeem and put him behind bars.