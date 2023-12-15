Open Menu

Police Bust Kidnappers’ Gang; Arrests 4

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi police managed to bust a kidnappers’ gang and arrested its four members besides recovering a kidnapped Tiktoker, who was abducted for ransom amount of Rs 250 million.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi police while conducting a raid managed to arrest four members of a kidnappers’ gang and rescued the kidnapped Tiktoker.

Rawalpindi police registered a case and started an investigation, the spokesman said adding, Police safely recovered the abducted Tiktoker and arrested four kidnappers identified as Irfan, Manzoor, Ali and Mubeen.

He informed that City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani taking notice of the incident had constituted police teams under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Saddar to arrest the kidnappers.

He said that efforts were being made to net other accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

The CPO, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the performance of SP Saddar, ASP Saddar, SHO Rawat Police Station and police teams said that the safe recovery of the hostage kidnapped for ransom is a great success.

