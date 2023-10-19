Police bust motorcycle lifter gang, recover 6 stolen motorcycles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Police have apprehended a motorcycle lifter gang including its ring leader and recovered stolen motorcycles and other goods from their possession here on Thursday.

According to police’s spokesperson, SHO Chahliek police station Hammad-ul-Hassan Bodla along with his team raided and arrested three suspects of a motorcycle lifter Mazhari gang including Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Shahzad.

Police have also recovered stolen goods worth Rs 1.8 million including six motorcycles and two rickshaws.

The eight motorcycle theft cases were traced against the arrested accused. Police have started further investigations to trace their network.