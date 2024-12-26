Police bust motorcycle thief gang

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Jallah Arain police have busted a three-member motorcycle thief gang and recovered from them two motorcycles, weapons and stolen goods worth over Rs. 300,000.

Those arrested were identified as ring leader Ejaz alias Ejazi, Shabbir Bhatti and Mujahid Bhatti.

During investigation, the accused confessed to stealing seven vehicle.