RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted a purse snatcher gang and arrested its two members besides recovering Rs 75,000 cash, two mobile phones, weapons and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila team, under the supervision of DSP Taxila, managed to net two purse snatchers namely Jabir and Abdul Wakeel.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, appreciated the performance of Taxila Police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.