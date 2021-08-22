UrduPoint.com

Police Bust Purse Snatcher's Gang; Arrest 3

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted a purse snatcher gang and arrested its three members besides recovering Rs 12,000 cash, weapons and other items.

According to a police spokesman, a Saddar Wah Police team, under the supervision of Station House Officer, managed to net three purse snatchers namely Hassan Raza, Mazhar Siddique and Usama Butt.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, appreciated performance of Saddar Wah police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.

More Stories From Pakistan

