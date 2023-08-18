Open Menu

Police Bust Six Criminal Gangs, Arrest 16 Gangsters

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police have busted six criminal gangs and arrested 16 accused during a crackdown launched in different areas, said SP Faqirabad, Dr Mohammad Umer here on Friday.

On growing complaints of street crimes in the interior city, the Capital City Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Noor has formed special teams to nab the criminals involved in street crimes.

Following thorough investigations, the police teams conducted targeted raids across various parts of the city, including Gulbahar, Faqirabad, and Phandu, leading to the apprehension of 16 suspects.

Police have also recovered six cars, 25 motorcycles, 88 smartphones, and looted amount of Rs880,000 from the possessions of the arrested.

The arrested included Afghan nationals and two former police employees. The arrested were allegedly involved in robbery cases and some of them wanted by Islamabad police in the dacoit case.

Upon the completion of necessary legal procedures, the retrieved items will be returned to their rightful owners, as confirmed by the SP.

