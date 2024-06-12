Open Menu

Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Four

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Police bust street criminal gang; arrest four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting four of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered six snatched mobile phones, Rs 102,000 cash, motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt police held four street criminals namely Mustafa, Tamoor, Rashid and Adeel and recovered six snatched mobile phones, cash Rs 102,000, a motorcycles, and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. The accused are record holders, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.

