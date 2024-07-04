Police bust street criminal gang; arrest four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting four of active members of Rehan gang allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered cash Rs 120,000, seven mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held four street criminals namely Rehan, Faizan alias Umar, Waqas and Shayan and recovered Rs 120,000, seven mobile phones, weapons and other items. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.