Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Three

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal and bike-lifting gang by arresting three active members of the gang allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered cash Rs 58,000, two snatched motorcycles, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police held three street criminals namely Abdul Qadir, Farhad, and Amir, and recovered Rs 58,000, two stolen motorcycles, weapons, and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.

