Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two active members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered snatched cash Rs 107,000, six stolen motorcycles, mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City police held two street criminals namely Alamgir and Rizwan and recovered cash Rs 107,000, six stolen motorcycles, mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The accused are being shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police Rawal directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.