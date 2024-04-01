Open Menu

Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Two

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered snatched Rs 114,000 cash, seven stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police held two street criminals namely Kamran and Basharat and recovered snatched Rs 114,000, seven stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The accused had been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jail Criminals From

Recent Stories

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now ..

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!

19 minutes ago
 IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

1 hour ago
 Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Revi ..

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s ..

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

2 hours ago
 Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chine ..

Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

4 hours ago
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan