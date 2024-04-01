Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Two
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered snatched Rs 114,000 cash, seven stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police held two street criminals namely Kamran and Basharat and recovered snatched Rs 114,000, seven stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
The accused had been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.
