Open Menu

Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Two

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered two snatched mobile phones, Rs 15,500 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police held two street criminals namely Dil Agha and Saddar Khan and recovered two snatched mobile phones, cash Rs 15,500, weapons and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jail Saddar Criminals From Airport

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

6 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

55 minutes ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

4 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

13 hours ago
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

13 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

13 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

13 hours ago
 DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

13 hours ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

13 hours ago
 13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan