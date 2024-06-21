Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered two snatched mobile phones, Rs 15,500 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police held two street criminals namely Dil Agha and Saddar Khan and recovered two snatched mobile phones, cash Rs 15,500, weapons and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gang.