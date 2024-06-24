Open Menu

Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Two

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered a motorcycle, Rs 140,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held two street criminals namely Shafaqat and Sheraz and recovered a motorcycle, cash Rs 140,000, weapons and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.

