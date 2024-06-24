Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Two
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered a motorcycle, Rs 140,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Bani police held two street criminals namely Shafaqat and Sheraz and recovered a motorcycle, cash Rs 140,000, weapons and other items.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process. The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.
Recent Stories
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Birth anniversary of famous film actor Sultan Rahi observed15 seconds ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident20 seconds ago
-
10 shops sealed, 44 LPG cylinders confiscated22 seconds ago
-
Two killed in Lakki firing incidents26 seconds ago
-
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 200 emergencies last week20 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna appreciates women role in diplomacy30 minutes ago
-
IPO Pakistan delegation participates in 3rd International IPO Congress30 minutes ago
-
Physical combat training launched for effective countering of arms equipped timber mafia in KP40 minutes ago
-
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series43 minutes ago
-
Governor KP acknowledges role of Federal Ombudsman Office in resolving public grievances50 minutes ago
-
Excise Dept seals 100 properties for default of tax1 hour ago