Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Two

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two active members of Naeem gang allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered cash Rs 70,000, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police held two street criminals namely Naeem, ring leader and Shehzad and recovered Rs 70,000, mobile phones, weapons and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The accused are being shifted to jail for an identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.

