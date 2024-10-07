Open Menu

Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Two

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal and bike-lifting gang by arresting two active members of the Tata gang allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered cash of Rs 36,000, two snatched iPhones, stolen motorcycles, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held two street criminals namely Suleman alias Tata and Abdul Wahab, and recovered two iPhones, Rs 36,000, a stolen motorcycle, a weapon, and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.

