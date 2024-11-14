Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal and bike-lifting gang by arresting two members of the gang allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered cash of Rs 10,000, eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police held two street criminals namely, Saim alias Shama and Haider and recovered Rs 10,000, eight stolen motorcycles, and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.