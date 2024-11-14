Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Two
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal and bike-lifting gang by arresting two members of the gang allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered cash of Rs 10,000, eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Morgah police held two street criminals namely, Saim alias Shama and Haider and recovered Rs 10,000, eight stolen motorcycles, and other items.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 killed in road accident in Joharabad2 minutes ago
-
80% Hari Card registration completed in Sanghar, expected to reach 100% in two days: DC2 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Indonesian Embassy visits GCWUS2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two members of dacoit-gang2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Hungarian counterpart Sàndor Pintèr in Budapest2 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold convocation at Karachi12 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in DG Khan12 minutes ago
-
Entry test for admissions 2024-2025 held at SABS university12 minutes ago
-
Two brothers among three killed in Gujranwala crash22 minutes ago
-
Three milkmen held, cases registered on adulteration32 minutes ago
-
Seven gas meters disconnected over violations32 minutes ago