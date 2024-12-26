Open Menu

Police Bust Street Criminal Gang; Arrest Two

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two of active members of Mubashir gang allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered cash Rs 118,500, five snatched mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police held two street criminals namely Mubashir and Farhan and recovered Rs 118,500, five stolen mobile phones, weapons and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.

